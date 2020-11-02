Ruth Welch: Vice President, Food Pantry; Board Member of the following: Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, Rapp at Home, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission’s Aging Advisory and Food Policy councils; member, Old Rag Master Naturalists; Rapp Kids Coalition; John Jackson Blues Festival committee; retired Army dietitian; lives with her husband, Bryant, in Castleton.
The Spark: About eight years ago I suffered from a near-death medical condition. My prognosis was grave, and I was not expected to survive. After being on life support and in and out of hospitals for 18 months I miraculously recovered and asked, ‘Why me?’ Why did I survive? I will likely never know, but I want to do what I can while I am able. I’m grateful to be able play a small role in helping our community however and as long as I can.
Proudest Achievement: Helping make our county park a showcase of native species and a model of environmental sustainability is something I feel very good about, but, I have to say my proudest achievement is my family. Bryant, my biggest supporter and confidant, and I have been married for nearly 50 years, raised four terrific children who have in turn raised wonderful families of their own. We now have 13 grandchildren and it is immensely gratifying spending time with them when we can.
Biggest Challenge: Working with other volunteers can be challenging. What I call “personalities, politics, and public,” are factors that can influence the outcome of any volunteer activity. When it comes to trying something new, people can sometimes be naysayers, especially those who raise issues but choose not to get involved. Politics sometimes surfaces, too, making a consensus difficult. Although working through the issues can be tedious it is very rewarding once there is support. Finally, for a volunteer project or activity to be successful, there must be public acceptance and involvement by the community. The Rapp Kids Coalition camp this past summer was a perfect example of these challenges. Each of these factors came into play on some level, all were addressed through consensus, teamwork, and strong community support, and camp was a huge success!
Why It Matters: A few years ago, I attended a series of conversations at the Washington Fire Hall entitled “Care of Our Common Home.” The conversations were sparked by an encyclical written by Pope Francis. Dozens of residents from all faiths and backgrounds attended. We addressed a wide range of topics, from helping those in need, to environmental protection, to greater interfaith dialogue. It was from these conversations, learning from new neighbors, and better understanding the needs of our community that helped me appreciate how volunteer service can make a positive difference in people’s lives from both” giving and receiving.”
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: When we first purchased our property, I was afraid of being isolated and bored when I retired. I later discovered that Rappahannock provided numerous opportunities for community involvement and participation in the arts, theatre, lectures, hiking, and many other interesting activities. The beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from our home combined with a stimulating and active community is what makes this place so uniquely endearing.
By Bob Hurley for Foothills Forum
