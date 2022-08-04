Doers-28-web-2.jpg

Sandra Maskas

Sandra Maskas — Manager, Rappahannock Visitors Center; retired psychiatric social worker at Fauquier Hospital; former board member of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, Fauquier Free Clinic, and Fauquier Community Action; moved to Rappahannock from Pittsburgh in 1979. Lives in Amissville.

The Spark —As a young woman growing up in the Pittsburgh area I participated in service groups like Girl Scouts and Young Woman’s Christian Association. But one situation stands out in my mind. A high school friend of mine would often run away from home. I was sixteen and had my driver’s license so her parents would ask me to find her and bring her back. I often helped her talk through her personal problems. That set of circumstances eventually led me to choose a career in psychiatric social work and other community service activities.

