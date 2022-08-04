Sandra Maskas — Manager, Rappahannock Visitors Center; retired psychiatric social worker at Fauquier Hospital; former board member of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, Fauquier Free Clinic, and Fauquier Community Action; moved to Rappahannock from Pittsburgh in 1979. Lives in Amissville.
The Spark —As a young woman growing up in the Pittsburgh area I participated in service groups like Girl Scouts and Young Woman’s Christian Association. But one situation stands out in my mind. A high school friend of mine would often run away from home. I was sixteen and had my driver’s license so her parents would ask me to find her and bring her back. I often helped her talk through her personal problems. That set of circumstances eventually led me to choose a career in psychiatric social work and other community service activities.
Proudest Achievement —The Rappahannock Visitors Center. I have such a passion for my job. I’ve worked here since its beginning in 2010. I helped design the space, built the programs, planted the garden beds. I continually work with our local businesses, the Fall Art Tour, the Farm Tour, and other community activities so visitors to the county can fully enjoy their time here. People come in and say they’ve never been to a visitor center that has such a welcoming ambiance. I tell them it reflects Rappahannock.
Biggest Challenge – As a psychiatric social worker I spent my entire professional career helping people. I always welcomed people to share their concerns and problems, but their challenges became mine as well. The work was not only stressful for my patients, but for me, too. Of course, we were trained to manage stressful situations, but that only went so far. So, over the years, I found ways to prioritize my stress so I could handle my patients’ stress. These interpersonal skills have come in handy at the Visitor’s Center. You would not believe some of the things people tell me!
Why It Matters – My entire life’s mission has been one of community involvement. Wherever I’ve worked it has had do with developing resources for people in the community. The Visitors Center is a monument to what I believe we need here. Welcoming people to the county, giving them information, and helping them enjoy what we have to offer makes a difference in how visitors view the county. After agriculture, tourism is an important economic driver here, and because promoting Businesses of Rappahannock is a high priority, I’d like to think center plays a big role in driving tourism.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure – Looking up at Mount Marshall in Shenandoah National Park from my home; driving west along highway 211 toward the Blue Ridge Mountains; it gives me such a sense of peace. That is my treasure. That is what keeps me peaceful.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...