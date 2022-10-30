Rappahannock party leaders have confidence in local voting officials   

Media outlets and the internet are rife with stories about it. Some politicians and interest groups harp on about it. Election officials worry it undermines voter confidence. 

Election-Meg_Flanagan -staff- with Kim-9.jpg

GATEKEEPER: Director of elections and general registrar Kimberly McKiernan (right) knows of no instance of voter fraud in Rappahannock.
Election-2020-Roger-Pierson-Chester-Gap-station.jpg

VETERAN OBSERVER: “I have not come across anyone who has knowingly tried to vote fraudulently,” said Roger Pierson, who has been
a chief election officer at local polling stations for 22 years.
Election-Ballot Station Chief, Jim Derdeyn and Unit Chairman Terry DixonGOP-10th-Canvas--6.jpg

BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS: GOP chair Terry Dixon (pictured at far right with Jim Derdeyn) both feel Rappahannock’s election system and officials are trustworthy, and Mary-Sherman Willis (below), chair of the county’s Democrat Party committee.
Election-Mary-Sherman-Willis-Rapp-Dem-Wexton-234.jpg

Mary Sherman-Willis
