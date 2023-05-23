ARB-18b.jpg

Inn at Little Washington proprietor Patrick O'Connell and architect Michael Franck discuss the expansion plan.

 By Tim Carrington

Washington’s Architectural Review Board unanimously endorsed the sweeping expansion design advanced by the town’s chef and innkeeper, Patrick O’Connell, after a succession of residents said they trusted that the new and revised buildings wouldn’t overwhelm the quiet streetscape they consider home.

The ARB “certification of appropriateness” paves the way for a detailed site plan, a review by the Town Planning Commission, and the application for a building permit from the Rappahannock County Building Office. Each involves new scrutiny and O’Connell and his team are steeling themselves for months of detailed discussions on traffic flows, water and sewer hookups, electricity demand, noise and light pollution. 

ARB-18a.jpg

Inn at Little Washington proprietor Patrick O'Connell explains his expansion plans to interested neighbors on Monday.

