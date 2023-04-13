NEWS ABOUT LOCAL NEWS Leaders on the front lines of Virginia's local news Foothills Forum Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save +3 A small-town success story If you go out to the coffee shop in Monterey, Va., with The Recorder publisherAnne Adams, don’t expect to eat quickly. +3 No reporters on staff Lifelong newspaperman Carlos Santos: “It’s always a struggle every week to cover what should be covered.” +3 An African-American paper endures in Southwest Claudia A. Whitworth was 18 in 1945 when she began working with her father on the Roanoke Tribune, the African-American weekly he founded shortly before World War II. +3 Mixing small town politics and journalism Lifelong newspaperman Carlos Santos: “It’s always a struggle every week to cover what should be covered.” Foothills Forum is an independent, community-supported nonprofit tackling the need for in-depth research and reporting on Rappahannock County issues.The group has an agreement with Rappahannock Media, owner of the Rappahannock News, to present this series and other award-winning reporting projects. More at foothillsforum.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you