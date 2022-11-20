Did the COVID-19 pandemic mask an alarming rise of tick-borne diseases in Rappahannock County? 

In recent years, experts have gained a better understanding of the various illnesses caused by the parasitic bloodsuckers skulking in local grasses. But local residents and experts believe misdiagnoses and under-reported cases of tick diseases paint a skewed image of a health issue that is endemic in Virginia.

“A lot of times doctors will treat patients and not do testing,” said Dr. John McCue, one of the county’s only physicians. “But you can tell from insurance claims that [Lyme disease] is actually quite common.”
