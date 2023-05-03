 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nonprofit news organizations step in where Virginia papers pulled back

  • Updated
  • Comments
Nonprofit news organizations step in where Virginia papers pulled back
local news logo

There’s a ray of light shining in the otherwise bleak landscape of local news: a profusion of new, colorful websites where readers can find out what’s happening now instead of waiting until morning or midweek. These include the homepages of legacy newspapers themselves, but also nonprofit start-ups such the Virginia Mercury and Cardinal News, as well as an older news organization, Charlottesville Tomorrow, which has reoriented itself to ensure coverage of diverse communities in Albemarle County.

Unlike many newspaper websites, these nonprofits don’t put up paywalls but instead raise funds the way public radio and television stations do – from individuals, foundations and philanthropies, and, in Cardinal’s case, from supportive businesses. In addition, two of the Commonwealth’s largest public broadcasters have ramped up their relatively young news-gathering operations in Central Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas.

Dwayne Yancey, Luanne Rife

Cardinal News editor Dwayne Yancey and executive director Luanne Rife at the Local News Summit in April 2023.
Chris Tyree and Louis Hansen

VCIJ co-founders Chris Tyree and Louis Hansen at Local News Summit in April 2023
Elliott Robinson

VPM news editor Elliott Robinson 
Sarah Vogelsong, Graham Moomaw

Virginia Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong with senior reporter Graham Moomaw. 
Angilee Shah with her predecessor, Giles Morris

Charlottesville Tomorrow editor-in-chief Angilee Shah with her predecessor, Giles Morris.
Andy Alexander and Larry “Bud” Meyer

Foothills Forum Chair Andy Alexander and co-founder Larry “Bud” Meyer.
Bo Jones

Boisfeuillet “Bo” Jones Jr.
Dana Priest

Dana Priest
Foothills logo - horizontal

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred