When students returned to Rappahannock’s two public schools last week, all indications were that finally things were back to normal.
No more masking. No more social distancing. Kids could go to classes, eat lunch together, hang out in the hallways like they did in the days before anyone knew the word COVID.
But the impact of the pandemic lingers in more insidious ways. How much was lost academically during the many months of online learning? And, perhaps more concerning, how has spending so much time in social isolation affected the mental health and behavioral growth of kids in the community?
That concern, says Erica Jennejahn, will be a focus of her role as the new social worker at Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS). After a six-month search, Jennejahn was hired to replace Kathy Sickler, who resigned as RCPS’ first social worker last December.
“I think it’s really going to be important to help kids know how to connect again in person,” Jennejahn said. “I anticipate seeing a lot of need for supporting students in navigating those face-to-face interactions with each other and with the staff.
“The mental health needs of kids have absolutely been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Ripple effects
It’s an opinion shared by RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. She pointed out that in addition to hiring Jennejahn, the school has also brought on a second full time behavior interventionist to work with struggling students.
“We don’t know yet what the ripple effects will be on the emotional well-being and mental health of students,” she said. “But what we do know about young people is that they can be super resilient. And, given the tools as early as possible, they can really bounce back quickly.”
One advantage Jennejahn noted is the small size of the RCPS community. She previously was the prevention services program coordinator for the Albemarle County Department of Social Services, but before that had been a social worker for Culpeper County Public Schools.
“I think that’s going to provide me with the opportunity to get to know students and their families at a much deeper level than I was able to in Culpeper,” she said. “My role is to help families and students have their needs met outside the building, so when kids arrive at school, they’re prepared to learn and be successful academically.”
While Jennejahn will work directly with students, classroom issues will more often be handled first by the behavior interventionist, then escalated to her, particularly if they’re seen to be related to factors outside school.
“If there are mental health or family needs – financial, housing, things like that – that impact the children here at school, then that’s the appropriate time for me to get connected,” she said.
Social and emotional learning
Another element of the school district’s efforts to help students deal with stress or impulsive behavior is its continued focus on social and emotional learning, said Grimsley. At the high school level, that could include morning classroom meetings where students can talk about the anxiety they feel before taking a big test.
“It’s helping them to build coping strategies, and realize that anxiety and stressors are normal,” she said. “But also, it’s helping them understand when it can get to a point where these feelings can be dangerous, when they should tell a friend or a teacher or seek help.”
At the elementary school, more emphasis tends to be placed on how students interact with their classmates and teachers.
“Basically, social and emotional learning comes down to how we help our kids learn to manage their emotions and feelings and still be productive,” said Jennejahn. “All of us know what it’s like to be sitting somewhere and getting frustrated, or being tired or hungry. But we still have to finish the task at hand so we can move on. That’s what we want to help them with.
“I think the other piece that’s really important with social and emotional learning,” she added, “is not only teaching students how to use it, but also teaching parents so they can reinforce it at home.”
A lingering stigma
According to the school district’s assistant superintendent, Dr. Carol Johnson, more than 100 students – or about 14 percent of the RCPS population – were served by the district’s behavior interventionist or its social worker last school year. While that’s concerning, both Grimsley and Jennejahn acknowledged that it also reflects more openness among students when it comes to seeking help.
“It’s not that mental health challenges are new,” said Grimsley. “It’s just that they’ve been so heavily stigmatized that there’s been a huge barrier to getting help when those issues arise.
“What we’re trying to do is to normalize it in the same way you would deal with a medical issue,” she added. “If someone has an ailment or a broken arm, no one would question talking about it and getting treatment right away. Some of these mental health challenges need to be looked at in the same way.”
Jennejahn sees the openness to addressing mental health challenges as a big step forward. “I definitely see it as a positive that kids are able to step up and say, ‘Something’s not working for me. I need help. I would like it to be different.’ I think it’s still something that’s hard for a lot of adults to talk about,” she said.
“My hope is that we can continue to help parents who are reluctant to seek services for their kids to better understand why their kids are asking for help.”
She pointed out that there are more therapy options than in the past, such as telehealth sessions.
“It’s not just going somewhere and laying down on a couch and talking,” she said. “I’m hopeful that we can learn from our kids that this is okay, and that we start addressing the stigma around mental health.”
Seeking help?
The Rappahannock County Public Schools Student Support Hotline: 540-683-0437.
Erica Jennejahn at Rappahannock County High School: 540-227-0745 or ejennejahn@rappahannockschools.us