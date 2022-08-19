When students returned to Rappahannock’s two public schools last week, all indications were that finally things were back to normal.

No more masking. No more social distancing. Kids could go to classes, eat lunch together, hang out in the hallways like they did in the days before anyone knew the word COVID.

2022-08-RCPS-Erica_J-Social--1-web.jpg

Erica Jennejahn started her new role as social worker at Rappahannock County Public Schools amid a pandemic-spurred mental health crisis.
2022-08-RCPS-Erica_J-Social--2-web.jpg

Erica Jennejahn walks the hallways of Rappahannock County High School with Principal Carlos Seward.
2022-08-RCPS-Erica_J-Social--3-web.jpg

Jennejahn replaces Kathy Sickler, who resigned as RCPS’ first social worker last December.

