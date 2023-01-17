house blueprint
Rappahannock home builders scaled up their plans in 2022, gaining 40 building permits, up from 28 the year before. Commercial permits also jumped in the year just ended, to 30, from 12 in 2021.

Experts point to several recent trends that would explain the surge, but those interviewed agree that 2022 was likely an outlier. During Covid lockdowns, remote-workers migrated to the county, and many stayed on after their employers gave them the choice of returning to the office or working, at least part-time, from home. The remote workers joined the more established migrants who continue to embrace the county as a location to retire, or semi-retire. But perhaps the most significant driver of the planned construction activity was record low interest rates of 2 to 3%, which drove thousands of Americans to borrow and build.

