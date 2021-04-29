The Rappahannock News announces today that reporter Julia Shanahan will join its news team as a full-time Report for America corps member.
A 2021 graduate of the University of Iowa with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science, Shanahan has won awards for her reporting and was named a finalist for national Reporter of the Year from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2020. She has covered issues such as the 2021 presidential election, Iowa state politics, mental health and rural affairs. Shanahan also served as the politics editor for The Daily Iowan, the student-run newspaper at University of Iowa.
Shanahan’s addition to the Rappahannock News has been made possible by a collaboration with Foothills Forum and the organization Report for America, a national service program which places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.
This year, Report for America placed more than 300 journalists in 200 newsrooms across the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. With more than 45 percent of the corps identifying as journalists of color, this year’s cohort is more than twice as diverse as most U.S. newsrooms.
Foothills Forum has supported fact-based, in-depth journalism in Rappahannock County since 2015.
“[Report for America] is a great program which has helped us provide more local news coverage,” said Dennis Brack, publisher of the Rappahannock News. “Julia is an accomplished young journalist who is committed to community reporting. We look forward to welcoming her to Rappahannock County and the Rapp News team.”
Readers can help support the Rappahannock News' Report for America position here.