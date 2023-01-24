FF-2022-Transpo-439.jpg

Volunteer driver Mike Wenger helps a passenger last year in Sperryville.

 File photo taken April 2022 by Luke Christopher

A renewed effort to provide a form of public transportation for Rappahannock County residents is in the works.

The Regional Transportation Collaborative (RTC) of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is applying for a grant that, if funded, would provide $100,000 to launch a pilot project in the county. 

Transportation1-2.jpg

