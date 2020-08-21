Courtney Atkins, school nurse/athletic director

On the reaction of teachers:

“It’s been a mix of emotions. Teachers are concerned, obviously for their own health, but also for a lot, it’s ‘I want to make sure I’m doing what’s right for the kids.’ They want to make sure they’re following the guidelines properly. That is a great way to start.”

On the cancellation of sports until December:

“I’ve encouraged the coaches to really stay engaged with their athletes, even if it’s over Zoom or through a quick email. We want them to know that we are in this with them.”

On the coming months:

“I do feel positive about what we’re doing, and that we’re on the right track to a new normal way of doing school. I don’t have this ominous feeling. I really don’t. People are saying it won’t be if, but when. But maybe it won’t be when.”

Jimmy Swindler, principal, Rappahannock County High School

On dealing with the pandemic:

“If my experience of the past six months has taught me anything, it has been to be prepared for any eventuality at any moment. For a while, we were drinking from the fire hose. There was just so much uncertainty. There still is.”

On adjusting to a new normal:

“One big challenge is learning new social habits that go against the grain of everything we’ve learned in our lives — handshakes, hugs, standing close to someone when you’re talking. We’re going to be teaching new social habits.”

On the class of 2021:

“They’re the ones I’m really concerned about. Can we come up with things we can do for our seniors that can at least give them something to remember?”

Layne Vickers, fifth grade teacher

On the hybrid class schedule:

“We did all in-person last year, then went to all-virtual, and now we’re doing a mix. I’ll see a group of kids for two days, then I’ll see a different group another two days. It’s hard to wrap my head around what it will be like.”

On having young students follow the new rules:

“We’re going to have to take it slow and steady. Just how they learned how to tie their shoes, they’ll learn how to do this as well.”

On connecting with students:

“You want to make the most of your time. It needs to be active and engaged. We’re going to have to find new and different ways to make those connections. You can do Zoom meetings and Google Meet with them. I just hope we can get back to in-person learning full time.”

Kathy Sickler, RCPS social worker

On following a hybrid schedule:

“There’s a lot of research that shows that kids thrive when there’s stability and consistency. We can make this hybrid schedule as stable as possible, but it’s not what school used to be. And it’s not what these last five months have been. So, it’s another adjustment for the children and their parents.”

On financial anxiety in the community:

“I’m getting feedback from high schoolers who are mad that their parents are not letting them do school virtually, because they wanted to work to help out with the family income. We still have some stressors out there about family finances.”

On student attitudes about coming back:

“I know some students going into their senior years, and they’re a little anxious about the unknown. Also, a little angry about their senior year not being a traditional senior year. Not necessarily angry at school, but the situation.

“I also know some students who are totally ready to come back to school. To see their friends. And, they recognize that they need structure, a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

Jenna Robey, senior volleyball, basketball and softball player — who is on the hybrid schedule

On virtual learning from home:

“Last spring was hard because I am a visual learner. It was really hard for me to focus. I was at home and I’d think there really were a lot of other things I could be doing. Or if I had something that was due, and it stormed and my wi-fi went out.”

On overlapping sports seasons next year:

Because we’re such a small school, one of the hardest things is that a lot of the kids who play basketball also play volleyball. And a lot of kids who play volleyball also play softball.”

On her senior year:

On one hand, I’m not so upset because at least as of right now, we’ll still get to be in the school setting. But I am a little upset because I know things are going to be way different. We’ll have to deal with social distancing, and high schoolers aren’t very good at that. Plus, everyone will be wearing a mask, and it will be so hard to tell facial expressions.”

Taven Murrah, senior football and soccer player and track athlete — he’s on the hybrid schedule

On having fall football season cancelled:

“I was training three weeks ago, and midway through my workout it hit me. I thought, ‘I may never play football again.’ I didn’t even know how to cope with it, really.”

On following a hybrid schedule:

“I’m not sure if I’m going to struggle, but I know I’m not a virtual learner. But with two days in school at the beginning of the week, I’ll have some kind of structure to my schedule. I’ll know what I have to do for the week. I won’t just have a computer telling me what I have to do.”

On this senior year:

“In one way, it’s cool, we’re only going to school two days a week. But then it’s like, it’s my senior year and we’re only going to school two days a week. There’s some good and a lotta bad to it.”

