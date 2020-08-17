‘Let’s not kill the goose that lays the golden egg’

With a public hearing on the Rappahannock County Comprehensive Plan scheduled for Aug. 19, a key issue before the Planning Commission and county residents is where future growth will take place in the county.

The plan calls for “future residential and commercial development be focused in or around the major villages” which are identified as Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Amissville, Woodville and Sperryville. The Town of Washington is a separate incorporated municipality with its own delineated boundaries, planning commission and comprehensive plan.

But there is a complicating factor: The current plan does not include defined boundaries for the villages, only aerial photos. Planners are trying to correct that problem by drawing detailed maps for each village that delineate where any future development would be focused.

“Maps are the key to future land use planning,” said David Konick, chair of the Planning Commission. “The old plan relies on aerial photos of the villages which in some cases include some areas zoned for uses other than residential or commercial, like agriculture.

“In order to correct that deficiency, the commission voted to base the maps on current residential and commercial zoning in the villages, and in Sperryville’s case the existing sewer system.” Konick stated. “I believe what we’ve done is now more restrictive because one can no longer argue that everything in the aerial photos would be eligible for development. We have not changed any zoning, nor does this mean that the zoning will be changed. Anyone wanting to build in the designated villages would still have to meet the current zoning requirements or file a rezoning application, all of which would have to be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.”

For some planners, Sperryville is a prime candidate for potential commercial and residential growth. Longtime Commission member Al Henry said, “Sperryville is the only place for someone who wants to start a business because there is zoning and sewer. It is somewhat reasonable in price compared to Washington where you can’t get in the door for under $500,000.

“It is important to note that we are not changing any zoning — everyone has the same rights and will have to play by the same rules as they have had before.”

At its June meeting, the Planning Commission voted to adopt a map that conformed to the geographical location of the Sperryville’s sewer system. The map, which covers property zoned highway commercial, residential, and rural residential runs from the area around the Hearthstone School on Highway 211 to the River District area. Properties must be next to or able to be serviced by the sewer system.

Planner Mary Katherine Ishee, who represents the Piedmont District which includes Sperryville, believes the area should be studied and greater public involvement should be sought before the maps are finalized.

“The drawing of lines has consequences,” she says, “and those consequences haven’t been adequately considered.”

Ishee expressed concerns with the potential for strip development along 211, as well as expensive burdens on existing taxpayers. “We should be looking at what impacts these maps may have on roads and traffic, on future water use, and additional burdens on our existing sewer system. As well as on the beauty of Rappahannock.”

At the May commission meeting, Alex Sharp, chair of the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority, which oversees the sewer system, told the planners there is capacity to handle an additional 100-120 residences. The current system has just over 180 users. Additionally, Sharp said he did not believe commercial hookups use as much capacity as residences.

“When the plant was originally built in the 1980’s, it was meant to serve the existing Sperryville community, but it turned out the treatment capacity for which it was designed is greater than the actual use,” Sharp said. “This allows room for additional businesses and residences to connect to the system. However, should we reach capacity with any new growth, we would either have to add new treatment capacity at the facility or place a moratorium on new hookups.”

The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA), a nonprofit group whose mission is to “promote activities to enhance the safety, inclusiveness and vitality of the Sperryville community,” has not taken a position on the plan.

“We are an action-based organization focused on enhancements like the Thornton River walking trail, traffic calming, pedestrian safety, and community celebrations like SperryFest,” said Kerry Sutten, SCA president and owner of the Before and After coffee shop.

Sutten said the SCA is conducting a community-wide survey and study of the community which will identify the economic and demographic trends in Sperryville and a market analysis to better understand community needs.

“We expect the study to be finished later this fall. Hopefully it will help us visualize the future of Sperryville, so in that sense it does fit in with the Comprehensive Plan.” Not speaking for the SCA, Sutton added, “No one wants rampant growth. The challenge is to manage growth before it will end up managing us.”

Since the adoption of the original Comprehensive Plan and more restrictive “down zoning” in the 1980’s there have been lingering concerns as to whether the county zoning ordinance could withstand legal challenges.

“You can’t lock down development in the entire county,” said Henry. “If someone comes in and challenges our zoning as ‘exclusionary’ and a court rules in their favor, we’ll lose our zoning ordinance. We need to have a little flexibility to accommodate growth.”

As the Comprehensive Plan winds its way through the public review process, a key question is how much “flexibility” should be allowed for future growth?

“The unique charm of Sperryville, and our county, is what has drawn all of us here, it’s what draws tourists here, and it is what can draw young people here,” said Ishee. “Before creating new maps that may define future development, we need to agree on what makes us unique and how to protect that. Let’s not kill the goose that lays the golden egg.”

A copy of the proposed Comprehensive Plan and maps of the villages can be found at the county website: www.rappahannockcountyva.gov.

