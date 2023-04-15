 Skip to main content
PERSPECTIVE

Thanks to you, your local news institution is strong

There is a danger in painting with broad brushes, even when that’s not the intention. So let me be clear: Most newspapers aren’t dying, and the Rappahannock News certainly isn’t going anywhere.

This week, we feature a summary version of our partner Foothills Forum’s look at local news in our state. You can find a more in-depth report at rappnews.com/localnews. The intent in presenting this project is simple: Quality sources of local news are more critical than ever. By focusing on this issue, hopefully we can continue to find innovative ways to support trusted community news institutions.

