Thanks to you, your local news institution is strong

There is a danger in painting with broad brushes, even when that’s not the intention. So let me be clear: Most newspapers aren’t dying, and the Rappahannock News certainly isn’t going anywhere.
This week, we feature a summary version of our partner Foothills Forum’s look at local news in our state. You can find a more in-depth report at rappnews.com/localnews. The intent in presenting this project is simple: Quality sources of local news are more critical than ever. By focusing on this issue, hopefully we can continue to find innovative ways to support trusted community news institutions.
Personally, I prefer to concentrate more on solutions and the future than maps plotting closed newspapers (nothing against our mapper friends). Some newspapers sadly shut their doors, just as some other local businesses sadly shut their doors. The world changes.
Yes, there are and have been challenges facing newspapers — and practically every other legacy media business. That’s why forward thinking organizations have adapted. We certainly have, thanks in part to innovative home-grown solutions.
The Rappahannock News used to publish the local news just once a week. We still do in print, of course. (And by the way, our flagship print paper is successful because both readers and advertisers find great value in it.) But we also publish whenever the news happens and deliver it to where you are — your computer, your email inbox, your social media, your text messages.
Like so much in life, strong local news should be a virtuous circle — serve the community and they will support you. In Rappahannock County, we can say — with profound thanks — that has been the case, beginning with a supportive ownership group who cares about the paper’s public service mission.
And for the past 8 years, we have had a uniquely successful partnership with local nonprofit Foothills Forum that has greatly enriched coverage of our community. It’s a model that inspired a similar arrangement in neighboring Fauquier and, hopefully, will prove adaptable in other places.
So, yes, it’s definitely not a walk in the park, far from it. Most businesses these days aren’t. But this is the little newspaper that can. When you include the Rapp News’ digital audience, the “paper” is reaching more readers than ever.
Many other local publishers, big and small, and their staff are working day and night to serve their communities across the state. Let’s use this conversation about local news to appreciate its necessity — and figure out how to support these dedicated folks. I sure appreciate everyone in Rappahannock who has supported our team. Thank you.
Dennis Brack is publisher of the Rappahannock News. His first brush with local news was as founder/editor/reporter/deliverer of a neighborhood newspaper he started in elementary school.
Foothills Forum is an independent, community-supported nonprofit tackling the need for in-depth research and reporting on Rappahannock County issues.
The group has an agreement with Rappahannock Media, owner of the Rappahannock News, to present this series and other award-winning reporting projects. More at foothillsforum.org.