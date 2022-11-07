 Skip to main content
Watch: How 8-Man Football United Rappahannock County

A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.

It was a football season nobody in Rappahannock County will soon forget. The switch this year to an eight-man league by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — provided a giant lift to the school and helped unite the community around a single cause.

The team went 6-5 in the Panthers’ best-ever football season, despite a disappointing ending last week with a 52-6 loss to Virginia Episcopal School in the first round playoffs. But the season’s Hollywood-movie highlight came Oct. 14 at RCHS’ Homecoming contest against Chincoteague — with a last-second, come-from-behind 36-33 win before a record crowd at Panther Stadium.

