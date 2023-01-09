 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whither Washington? Can Rappahannock County’s seat with a rich history write a new chapter?

  • Updated
  • Comments
Whither Washington? Can Rappahannock County’s seat with a rich history write a new chapter?

Venerated as one of the Piedmont’s most historic and beautiful villages, the Town of Washington also is disparaged sometimes as a movie set, even a ghost town. But whatever you think of the town, 2023 will be a year of great change and challenge, sparking renewal, potential growth and, inevitably, friction for Rappahannock’s county seat.

Site plans for the first phase of Rush River Commons were approved by the Town Council last month, planning for a new courthouse is underway, and there’s an effort to breathe new life into vacant and shuttered properties. All are daring town officials and some residents to believe a municipal renaissance might be in the offing.

S1029768.jpg
wash-women-town.jpg

Mayor Dorothy Davis, standing, leads an all-woman Town Council, as seen in a 1950s magazine story.
2022-12-FF-town-79.jpg

“It used to be that you’d walk through town and see your neighbors on their porches or gardening. Now you see no one,” said Pat Giles, who moved to town in 1969.
2022-12-FF-town-155.jpg

“I fear a sense of community is slipping away and I don’t know what will bring it back,” said Mary Ann Kuhn, who came to Washington in 1994.
Download PDF Town_map_5.pdf
2022-12-FF-town-182.jpg

Nancy Buntin lives with her 106-year-old mother Betty on Main Street.
Joe-Whited-120.jpg

Washington Mayor Joe Whited.
Drew-Mitchell-2022-06-RR-GroundBreaking-14.jpg

Drew Mitchell
Foothills logo - horizontal

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred