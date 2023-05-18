From brunch with bluegrass music and local candidates to a sold-out dinner benefitting the Rappahannock Food Pantry to long overdue honors for Civil War veterans, here are three weekend highlights:
Blue State Bluegrass Brunch Saturday
The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee is holding its annual Blue State Bluegrass Brunch at Mountain View Farm this Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, located 86 Botts Ln. in Woodville, is free and open to all. Candidates for county office will attend, as well as special guests Larry Jackson, Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson. Music will be performed by The Bentwood Rockers.
Pantry dinner sold out, but you can still help out
“Once again the Pantry Dinner sold out within weeks of ticket sales opening!” reports Anne-Marie Stacey, secretary of Rappahannock Food Pantry’s board of directors. “The Pantry Dinner is always such a heart-warming event to be a part of. The kindness and generosity of the people and businesses in our Rappahannock community is just amazing.”
John and Tracie Jacquemin (who also hosted the Pantry’s 2019 dinner), are once again opening their beautiful home and property in Castleton for Saturday’s event. The dinner has 54 individual sponsors; 42 Rappahannock restaurants and businesses that are donating food, wine and items for a raffle.
Pantry Dinner Committee members Mimi Forbes, Penny Kardis, Ava Krogman and Shauna Volmrich spent countless hours since February orchestrating the event, according to Stacey. “It's all a beautiful reminder that we truly are One Rappahannock. Caring. Sharing. Together.”
Right the Record, an African American history program, will honor Union Civil War veterans at The Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway, in Culpeper on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Right the Record and partners will honor 321 men who wore the blue uniform and the insignia of the United States of America during the Civil War. These 321 men were born in either Culpeper, Madison, Orange, or Rappahannock counties, and some living descendants will be present.
On May 22, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln authorized the founding of the Bureau of Colored Troops allowing the enlistment of men of color into the United States Army (and Navy) as soldiers and sailors. “It is long overdue that we express our gratitude for these brave veterans and their families,” the press release said. Hear their names read and watch as the Honor Guard of the Culpeper VFW Post recognizes them with full military honors.
Admission is free but seating is limited, so bring a lawn chair. There will be light refreshments. Those with questions should contact Zann Nelson at 540.718.3465 or M16439@aol.com.