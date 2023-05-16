Trust1.jpg

Prior to the Soirée attendees took a private walk around the wildlife reserve’s lake for a birding expedition led by Rappahannock bird expert Dick Raines.

 By Kevin Morgan

The Shenandoah National Park Trust on Sunday raised more than $55,000 at its second annual Rappahannock County soirée held this year at Seven Islands Wildlife Refuge in Woodville.

The fundraiser, held by the Charlottesville-based nonprofit that supports the national park, drew a large crowd of Rappahannock residents, public officials and other donors.

Trust2.jpg

Board of Trustees members from left Taylor Odom, Cheri Woodard, Patti McGill Peterson, Dr. Doug Ward and Nan Butler Roberts.
Trust3.jpg

Seven Islands Wildlife Refuge in Woodville with vistas of Shenandoah's Mary’s Rock.

Tags

Recommended for you