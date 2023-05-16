The Shenandoah National Park Trust on Sunday raised more than $55,000 at its second annual Rappahannock County soirée held this year at Seven Islands Wildlife Refuge in Woodville.
The fundraiser, held by the Charlottesville-based nonprofit that supports the national park, drew a large crowd of Rappahannock residents, public officials and other donors.
It was hosted by Woodville residents Rev. Earl Johnson and Dr. Doug Ward, owners of the bucolic lakeside wildlife refuge with vistas of Mary’s Rock. Ward was recently appointed to the trust’s Board of Trustees. He said he was “delighted” to host the soirée.
“We love living here,” Johnson said. “And there is a hunger after COVID for us to meet and greet our neighbors in the county and region, and we hope that this benefit will underwrite invaluable programs of the Trust and its future.”
The trust, a philanthropic group founded in 2004 to support the park, has undergone several initiatives that help the park make investments outside the confines of a relatively small federally allocated $30 million budget. The nonprofit works to rehabilitate aging park amenities, address the impacts of climate change and educate youth in the Washington, D.C. area about the park. Several Rappahannock residents serve on the nonprofit’s board.
“The park is facing many challenges that threaten its beauty and ecological balance,” Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone said in a statement. “Climate change, high visitor use, inadequate annual funding and other environmental factors have an impact on the park's health and vibrancy.”
She continued, “The Trust plays a crucial role in helping keep the Shenandoah National Park healthy and vibrant. We are grateful for all the support of those who supported last night’s Soiree. It's critical to have such a strong support amongst our Park neighbors in Rappahannock to help preserve this beautiful park for generations to come.”
Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, a Castleton resident, and newly appointed Deputy Superintendent Raquel Montez were both in attendance. “I think one of the great things about Shenandoah to me is the connection of the communities,” Kenney said at the event.
A number of Rappahannock residents and organizations were credited with sponsoring the fundraiser. Those included Dee and Chuck Akre; The Penkiunas Family and F.T. Valley Farm; Barbara and Matthew Black; Clare Lindsay and David Kennell; Chuck MacDonald; Vice Chair Patti McGill Peterson; Kate Woodward; Rachel and Josh Savey; Suzanne and David Weiss; and Cheri Woodard Realty, along with two anonymous donors.
Local officials in attendance were Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Chair and Wakefield representative Debbie Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, Stonewall-Hawthorne School Board member Larry Grove and Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham. Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency William Webster, who owns a home near the Town of Washington, was also spotted.
Prior to the Soirée, 20 attendees took a private walk around the wildlife reserve’s lake for a guided birding expedition led by Rappahannock birding expert Dick Raines, along with Ian Topolsky, Bert Hariss and Ed LeGrand. The rainy-day walk, which also benefited the park via separately sold tickets, highlighted Seven Islands' great blue herons, belted kingfishers, and numerous species of ducks and other waterfowl.