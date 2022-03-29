Join Rappahannock Radio for Episode 9 Season 4 with Rappahannock native Dr. Adam Starks. Adam is a motivational keynote speaker on topics ranging from foster care, child welfare, youth homelessness, and trauma-informed care. As a product of the foster care system who broke the cycle, he empowers audiences to uplift at-promise youth by tapping into community resources to convert the potential in our youth toward positive outcomes.
Adam is also a multi-genre author of books, such as his autobiography, “Broken Child Mended Man,” and the children’s book, “Love Will Find Your Home,” and his latest book “Vultured.” The book serves as an exposé of vultures living under the guise of contractors, manufacturers, lenders, licensers, distributors and other unexpected partners with ulterior motives. We talk, life, loss, failures, success, perseverance, and the launch of his tech company and mental health app MNDYRR.
This interview is available to the public in full to promote Adam's important work.Watch it here. You can find out more about Dr. Starks at adamstarks.com
Subscribe to Rappahannockradio.com. Programming is made possible by subscribers like you! Join the Rappahannock News in supporting a grassroots company that provides a forum for artists and speakers seeking to share their stories.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...