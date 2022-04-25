Join Rappahannock Radio for Episode 10 Season 4 with yoga instructor and Rappahannock native Hannah Rosenbaum. Hannah believes in the healing powers of connection experienced through the practice of yoga; the connection of mind, body, spirit and heart; connection of the breath and movement; and comm(unity) connection.
Hannah found yoga in her teens as a supplement to her athletic involvement — and has morphed it into a lifestyle. Her relationship with yoga has deepened through a dedicated asana practice as a way to maintain her physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health. She is an avid traveler and enjoys experiencing the uniqueness of the practice wherever she goes. As a practitioner, Hannah’s style embodies balance, presence, compassion and fluidity, on and off the mat.
Some resume highlights:
500 hr RYT + Trauma Informed Yoga Training
Integrative Nutrition Health Coach
Community Herbalist
Current graduate student of; MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Mindfulness-based Transpersonal Psychology
Find Hannah at Stonewall Abbey Wellness on Monday's at 9 a.m. and keep an eye out for pop-up weekend yoga classes at Pen Druid Brewing (starting May 1 at 10 a.m.). Contact: Rosenbaumjh@gmail.com. Follow @just_hannahrose on Instagram.
Subscribe to Rappahannockradio.com. Programming is made possible by subscribers like you! Join the Rappahannock News in supporting a grassroots company that provides a forum for artists and speakers seeking to share their stories.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...