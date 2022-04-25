Join Rappahannock Radio for Episode 10 Season 4 with yoga instructor and Rappahannock native Hannah Rosenbaum. Hannah believes in the healing powers of connection experienced through the practice of yoga; the connection of mind, body, spirit and heart; connection of the breath and movement; and comm(unity) connection. 

Hannah found yoga in her teens as a supplement to her athletic involvement — and has morphed it into a lifestyle. Her relationship with yoga has deepened through a dedicated asana practice as a way to maintain her physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health. She is an avid traveler and enjoys experiencing the uniqueness of the practice wherever she goes. As a practitioner, Hannah’s style embodies balance, presence, compassion and fluidity, on and off the mat.

Some resume highlights:

  • 500 hr RYT + Trauma Informed Yoga Training
  • Integrative Nutrition Health Coach
  • Community Herbalist 
  • Current graduate student of; MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Mindfulness-based Transpersonal Psychology

Find Hannah at Stonewall Abbey Wellness on Monday's at 9 a.m. and keep an eye out for pop-up weekend yoga classes at Pen Druid Brewing (starting May 1 at 10 a.m.). Contact: Rosenbaumjh@gmail.com. Follow @just_hannahrose on Instagram.

Watch a trailer of the episode above and subscribe to Rappahannockradio.com to view the full episode. 

Rappahannock Radio logo_small

Subscribe to Rappahannockradio.com. Programming is made possible by subscribers like you! Join the Rappahannock News in supporting a grassroots company that provides a forum for artists and speakers seeking to share their stories.

Tags

Recommended for you