After a brief rain shower the sun shines down onto Skyline Drive south of the Thornton Gap Entrance two days after President Trump this past week signed the Great American Outdoors Act, which includes Virginia Sen. Mark Warner’s Restore Our Parks Act.
As seen here with lane closures allowing for repaving the famous 105-mile drive, the act already is helping to tackle Shenandoah National Park's $80-plus million deferred maintenance backlog, which has impacted campgrounds, trails, visitor centers and the transportation infrastructure. Shenandoah also has a new superintendent.
