Jacques Haeringer, chef/owner of the renown L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls, celebrated his November birthday at one of his favorite places with one of his favorite wines — Gadino Cellars Cabernet Franc.
Joining in the festivities at the Washington winery were his fiancé, Carol Huebner (left), as well as hosts Bill and Aleta Gadino (right), with winemaker Seth Marshall behind the camera. Just like a fine wine we get better with age, Jacques, or is it we feel better about our age with lots of wine?
