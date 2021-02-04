There is no shortage of sledding hills in Rappahannock County, the more thrilling the terrain the better for some sledders — 10-year-old June Gregg included, who is seen here during Sunday’s snowstorm catching some air in Tiger Valley.
Kristen Gregg said her daughter “spent two days sledding until nightfall!” The storm, which lasted several days, provided Rappahannock its deepest snow in two years.
