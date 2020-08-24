High school principal Jimmy Swindler directs traffic at the school entrance.“Upon visiting the schools when I dropped off my own three children,” said Superintendent Shannon Grimsley, “I could not have been more impressed by the enthusiasm and logistical precision staff was able to implement the beginning stages of our reopening plan. If this is any indication for how this year will go, I am very optimistic, as a district leader and as a parent, that we will have a great year."
College advisor Lee Bernstein checks in students. "The first day of school always brings excitement, nervousness, sadness, and joy all at the same time, but more so today than any other first day I've experienced, says school Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley.
Transportation is one of the key issues in keeping social distance. Bus driver Jerry Goebel said, “It’s a lot easier with less kids, I’m limited to 22.” In 11 rows, students sit on each side by the window, or together if siblings.
Parents Robbie and Michelle Fincham (also a RCPS teacher) walk their son, Lee, to his first day of pre-Kindergarten, as teachers and Sheriff Connie Compton greet students. “I think they have taken a lot of safety precautions, it’s as safe as it can be,” said Robbie Fincham. And as far as Lee’s enthusiasm to get to school, Fincham added: “He was awake before I was.”
The first day of school seemed orderly and quiet in Rappahannock County, but with fewer students and more masks. Everyone seemed to be in fine spirits, even relieved to be heading back to class. Each day, 375 students pre-K to 12th grade, are in class, while about 130 study remotely. Overall, 67 percent of students chose the hybrid option, 15 percent chose the four-day option, 17 percent remote-only, and 1 percent chose homeschooling.
