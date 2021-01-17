Chinese astrology tells us the Horse and Goat signs are quite compatible. They have a lot to share and are unlikely to be bored with each other's company. The same can be said for actual horses and goats, too.
Nightmare and Nellie, who pasture together in Rock Mills, have grown to be inseparable, even sharing the same stall. Nellie, in fact, is known to stand beneath Nightmare’s belly for protection against the rain and snow.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }