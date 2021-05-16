County residents dressed up and turned out to support the Rappahannock Food Pantry last weekend. The pantry’s first-ever Drive-Thru Dinner Party, catered by nearly every restaurant in the county, was a wild success.
While dinner guests walked the red carpet and sat for photos with friends and loved ones, volunteers loaded cars with three-course meals. “It was fabulous,” said Mimi Forbes, director of the Food Pantry. Photos by Tina Falkenbury, courtesy of the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
