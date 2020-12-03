Bobby Reid's “Eagle Court of Honor,” referred to as Scouting’s greatest moment, was held Saturday night at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville. Friends and family alike were on hand for the Troop 316 ceremony, saluting the outstanding young man for attaining the highest rank in all of Scouting.
Bobby, who is 16, is pictured here during the special festivities commensurate with the high honor reserved solely for Eagle Scouts. A resident of Sperryville, Bobby is a junior at Rappahannock County High School.
