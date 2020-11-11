“On Pete Jenkins’ land corner of Dearing and Bean Hollow,” relays Rappahannock real estate broker Butch Zindel. “So majestic! Only had my phone, wish I had my camera.
Must have a nest nearby.” As recently as the late 1970s, their numbers plummeting because of insecticides, loss of habitat and hunting, fewer than 50 bald eagle nests were found in Virginia. Today, the bald eagle population is on the rebound, with more than 400 active nests in the commonwealth, several of them here in Rappahannock County.
