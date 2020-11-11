Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.