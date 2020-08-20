Under the headline Sperryville Painted Pink, we featured photographs in early April of beautiful pink peach blossoms bursting forth at the Thornton River Orchard on Route 211. Spring pruning — best done before the sap begins running — was underway at the time and orchard co-owner Megan Clark-Weakley was keeping her fingers crossed there would be no ensuing hard freezes.
Flowers that are in full bloom and newly set fruit can freeze when temperatures fall below 29 degrees, causing peach embryos to turn black and fall to the ground. But as Megan’s smiling face now reveals the weather cooperated fully and the orchard’s peach crop is bountiful and ready for slurping.