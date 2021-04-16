First grade students at Rappahannock County Elementary School enjoyed a visit from Future Farmers of America Officers, Ava Genho and Isabella Knighting, and some very special furry guests on Thursday, April 8.
The young students had the opportunity to meet, pet and learn about lambs, kids and rabbits. Rappahannock County Public Schools would like to thank the FFA officers, along with Lynnie Genho, Stephanie Cash and Michelle Fincham, for bringing the animals and coordinating this wonderful learning activity.
