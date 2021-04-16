FarmAnimals1-web.jpg

A loving embrace between kid and kid (baby goat)! 

First grade students at Rappahannock County Elementary School enjoyed a visit from Future Farmers of America Officers, Ava Genho and Isabella Knighting, and some very special furry guests on Thursday, April 8.

FarmAnimals2-web.jpg

A first grade student gently holds a rabbit during the hands-on learning opportunity. 
FarmAnimals3-web.jpg

 Ava (left) and Isabella (right) introduce the students to a lamb.

The young students had the opportunity to meet, pet and learn about lambs, kids and rabbits. Rappahannock County Public Schools would like to thank the FFA officers, along with Lynnie Genho, Stephanie Cash and Michelle Fincham, for bringing the animals and coordinating this wonderful learning activity.

FarmAnimals4-web.jpg

Smiling behind her FFA mask, Ava shows the first grade students her young lamb. 

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags