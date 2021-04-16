Drive-thru dinner party fundraiser will serve up the best of Rappahannock’s restaurants
Halle Butvin began working at the Rappahannock Food Pantry in January and, within days, found herself at the helm of a major fundraising effort that will take place on May 8.
“I’m not sure exactly how it happened but Mimi [Forbes] came in one day and said ‘I had this idea in the middle of the night and I think you’re going to be the perfect helper,’” Butvin said. “It was, like, my first day I think at the pantry and so she started telling me all about her idea for the drive-thru dinner party.”
Forbes, the director of the Rappahannock Food Pantry, said she came up with the drive-thru dinner party because it integrated two initiatives the pantry has already done. “We are following on the program that we did last summer with the Lions Club,” she said. “The Lions Club gave us money and we bought prepared meals from four or five restaurants last summer … It was a win-win for everybody. We got the donations, we gave [them] to the restaurants, and the restaurants gave us food which we then gave to our clients.”
The Rappahannock Food Pantry has held annual dinner party fundraisers since 2010. But this year it will look a little different.
Butvin explained: “The idea is to create an opportunity for people to have a special evening at home with their families or folks that they can safely have dinner with to be able to contribute to the pantry, still have a fundraiser, but also to be able to give back to restaurants and to Rappahannock.
“Mimi got very excited about the idea of people coming and dressing up, so what we’re doing is we’re going to have this red carpet scenario where you drive up at your time slot, you get dressed up, and there’s going to be this beautiful pavilion that’s all kitted out,” Butvin said.
The pavilion will be decorated with floral arrangements by Jen Cable of Flourish Root and professional photographer Tina Falkenbury will be taking photos. “So you basically come out as though you’re going to this red carpet gala, and in the meantime we’re going to be putting the food in your trunk … then you can take [it] home and you get to have your dinner party with friends and get to enjoy all the food from all the different restaurants,” Butvin said.
The menu features creative dishes from nearly every restaurant and caterer in the county — spring asparagus soup from Before & After, poached wild salmon from the Inn at Little Washington, Mediterranean chicken from the Griffin Tavern, ratatouille from the Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen and, for dessert, lemon meringue from Rappahannock County High School’s culinary arts students (and more!).
Butvin, who works for the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, has been working closely with Anne Marie Stacey, another pantry volunteer, to coordinate the details of the event.
“I’m really struck by … how friendly and familial and generous this pantry is for people and vice versa,” Butvin said. “And I know there’s a lot of people in need that maybe don’t necessarily feel comfortable coming and getting food, but we just encourage everyone to come and take advantage of the services.”
Honorary Chairs Wendy Rieger, a news anchor for NBC4, and retired meteorologist Bob Ryan will be available for photos with pantry guests.
Limited reservations for the May 8 event are available online or by phone for $75 per person. Proceeds go towards supporting Rappahannock County restaurants and the Rappahannock Food Pantry. To purchase yours and to see the full menu, go to www.rappahannockpantry.org or call 540-987-5090. Guests must RSVP before May 4.
