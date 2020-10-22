Seven-year-old David Zweig and his family, who live in Gainesville, were among the thousands of visitors to Rappahannock County this past weekend in pursuit of fresh air, crisp apples and autumn foliage.
So many people came, in fact, that David’s father remarked “it’s way too crowded, so we’re going to leave and come back tomorrow” — as in Monday, when outdoor attractions wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the masses. David is seen atop a straw horse at the Thornton River Orchard & Market west of Sperryville.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }