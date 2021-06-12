On Friday, June 4, two days before the 77th anniversary of D-Day, relatives of Private First Class Francis Hanson Cary gathered in the cemetery of Flint Hill United Methodist Church to dedicate a footstone recognizing the fallen soldier’s sacrifice in Normandy in World War II.
Cary grew up in Flint Hill and joined the army in May 1941, at the age of 29. In 1944, Cary, then an infantryman with the 116th Regiment of the 29th Division was killed in action by German forces in Vire, France, during the Normandy campaign. Cary was posthumously presented a Purple Heart for his bravery.
Pastor Steve Frazier delivered a stirring sermon to consecrate the footstone and Staff Sergeant Stephanie Ashwell played taps. Staff Sergeant Aaron Logan and U.S. Army Specialist Kahlil Johnson folded and presented the American flag to Penelope Hopkins Ferguson, Cary’s cousin, in tribute to Cary’s service.