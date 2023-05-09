 Skip to main content
In photos: A sun-splashed day for Virginia Gold Cup

Slide Show: 98th Virginia Gold Cup in The Plains

Thousands of equine enthusiasts and tailgaters came out for the 98th running of the Virginia Gold Cup races in The Plains Saturday. The event was presented by Atlantic Union Bank, Brown Advisory, Virginia Equine Alliance, VHBPA, Charles Schwab and the Virginia Thoroughbred Association. Here’s a look at the scene.

