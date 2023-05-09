In photos: A sun-splashed day for Virginia Gold Cup

Jack Doyal aboard Rampoldi Plan, leads over the final jump en route to winning The Virginia Equine Alliance Maiden Hurdle. The race opened the day of racing at the Virginia Gold Cup at Great Meadow, The Plains.
Will O’Keefe (center left) and Todd McKenna (center right) hoist the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup trophy after jockey Gerard Galligan (far right) rode Mystic Strike to victory in the featured event of the day.
It’s all smiles for jockey Gerard Galligan and Mystic Strike after winning the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup on Saturday in The Plains. The four-miler was the 98th annual running of the event and featured a $100,000 purse.
Jockey Gerard Galligan gives a backwards glance as he guides Hail to the Chief to victory past Be Yourself, with Jamie Bargary aboard. Be Yourself had a slight lead going into the final jump but got out run in the final furlong by Galligan in the day's seventh race. Hail to the Chief is trained by Katherine Neilson and claimed a purse of $25,000 as winner of The 2023 VEA, VHBPA, and VTA Maiden Claiming Hurdle.
Christopher Morris readies his herald trumpet for the call to post in the Virginia Equine Alliance race. Morris has made that call at Great Meadow for over 10 years. He was previously soprano bugler in the "Commandant's Own" U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps stationed in Washington, D.C.
Thousands of equine enthusiasts and tailgaters came out for the 98th running of the Virginia Gold Cup races in The Plains Saturday. The event was presented by Atlantic Union Bank, Brown Advisory, Virginia Equine Alliance, VHBPA, Charles Schwab and the Virginia Thoroughbred Association. Here’s a look at the scene.
Proud trainer Todd McKenna cheers from the owners box as his horse Mystic Strike, ridden by Gerard Galligan, crosses the finish line first in the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup.
Watermelon color themed husband and wife Baille and Victor Benemelis make some selfies with before the start of the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup Races in The Plains on Saturday.
Gabriela Neiner from Argentina checks her hat in her phone before the start of the Gold Cup Races on May 6, 2023.
Abbi Walker helps unbridle Rewind after racing in The Virginia Equine Alliance Maiden Hurdle, the first of seven races as part of the Virginia Gold Cup Races Saturday in The Plains.
The event isn't complete without members of the St. Andrew Society, Washington, D.C., chapter, bringing the pipes and drums of Scotland to the hills of Virginia hunt country.
As the afternoon temperatures rose, Liz and Michael Kelly of Centerville help 14-month-old Aiden keep cool with a fan on his stroller.
Marleitha Williams (left), from Birmingham, Alabama, and Myesha Belle, of D.C., strike a pose during this weekends Virginia Gold Cup horse race events in The Plains.
Members Hill tailgaters “The Wenners Circle” celebrate the great weather for the 98th Anniversary of the Virginia Gold Cup races on Saturday at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Even his own coronation couldn’t keep King Charles from making the trip to Great Meadow to attend the Virginia Gold Cup Races. Here he greets local resident Bonny Dodson from Culpeper.
Wesley Harris takes away the award for Best Mens Hat at the Gold Cup events on Saturday.
Harrison Beswick takes a hard tumble off of Tomgarrow during a lap of the feature race of Saturday's Virginia Gold Cup Races. Neither Beswick nor Tomgarrow were seriously injured during the event.
Gerard Galligan and Mystic Strike head back into the arms of trainer Todd McKenna after winning the 98th running of the Virginia Gold Cup at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Jockey Graham Watters guides the Jack Fisher trained-horse Storm Team to victory and a $26,400 purse in the day's second race, The Steepleton Stakes.
Maranda Smith of Washington, D.C., (left) and Carlene Fujimoto, of New Orleans (right), bring color and style to the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup.
Merry Maker with jockey Stephen Mulqueen clears the last hurdle en route to winning the Charles Schwab Hurdle race at Saturday's Gold Cup Races.
A beautiful bouquet of a hat adorns Jazmine Dawson McCarty at the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup Races.
Trainer Todd McKenna leads horse Mystic Strike and jockey Gerard Galligan through a final walk around before the start of the day's signature fifth race, the 98th Virginia Gold Cup.
Horse Mystic Strike and trainer Todd McKenna from Upland Partners have won before, but never on the Great Meadows course. They have now, winning the 98th annual Virginia Gold Cup.
The Gold Cup is all about tailgating on the rail for Members Hill patrons Chuck and Dee Akre and their friends.
Jockey Bernard Dalton in stars and stripes rides Fusee de Poche in the 7th and final race of the day.
Rewind takes a walking lap around the paddock prior to the race start under beautiful skies and near ideal track conditions at Virginia Gold Cup in The Plains.
Jack Doyle and Andi’amu clear timber in the 98th Virginia Gold Cup.
After a few years of COVID- and rain-dampened events, the weather was perfect for tailgating at Virginia Gold Cup in The Plains on May 6.
The Leslie Young-trained Ramaldi Plan, shown here taking pre-race paddock walk.
Steeplechase is a contact sport and helmets are worn for a reason. After a toss, Harrison Beswick gets a knock from Tomgarrow in the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup.
After a stumble, Tomgorrow dispenses with jockey Harrison Beswick, who suffered minor injuries.
Jamie Bargary atop McTigue winning the days sixth event, The Speedy Smithwick Memorial presented by Atlantic Union Bank.