Every summer, Dan Wharton drives from Fauquier County to buy peaches from Williams Orchard. “We are picking every morning and selling out by the end of the day.
Business has been fantastic,” said Mylene Wharton, sales manager at Williams Orchard. “People come from Maryland, D.C., the Northern Neck, Pennsylvania, people are coming from everywhere … We have loyal customers who have been coming for decades. We had a customer last week leave a note when we were gone on the honor system. It said in her 65 years, these are the best peaches she’s ever had in her whole life and she would be back every time she visits.”
On a busy weekend, Williams sells over 100 bushels of peaches.