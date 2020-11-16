Last Friday, Nov. 6, was unusually warm and very few people needed a coat. But with the coming cold weather, the Knights of Columbus Council 14755 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington once again participated in the Knights national campaign “Coats for Kids” and purchased and delivered 24 new children’s winter coats to the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services (RCDSS).
The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families in distress and the Knights hope these coats to be distributed to Rappahannock children in need will relieve at least a small part of family difficulties. Grand Knight Bryant Welch is seen here presenting the coats to Jennifer Parker of RCDSS.