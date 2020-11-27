The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and its 911 dispatch center are getting a new emergency generator to replace a decades-old model that was tucked beneath the porch of the former jail and “blew up,” according to Ricky Jenkins (right), the county’s maintenance manager.
Kohler produced its first generators exactly 100 years ago in 1920 to power plumbing products in rural America. In 1925 the U.S. government purchased more than 600 of the generators to light 10,700 miles of revolving beacons for night air-mail routes, and in 1929 Kohler generators joined Admiral Richard Byrd’s historic South Pole trek to provide the expedition's sole source of power in subzero temperatures.
