“Have you seen the hay bale bear on 211 between Sperryville and the Gid Brown Hollow road?” asks Boston resident Brion Patterson, whose wife Cecile Scott took this photo of a giant teddy bear made of straw bales.
Unlike several partisan hay bale displays sprouting up around the county in support of Donald Trump’s reelection, this teddy bear art is no doubt appealing to residents and visitors alike, regardless of political stripes.
