Virginia law specifies that the Town of Washington “shall be governed by a seven-member town council composed of five council members, the treasurer, and the mayor, all of whom shall be qualified voters in the town … and shall serve for terms of four years.”
Further council duties, not set forth in writing, include but are not limited to beautifying the historic town’s flower barrels in the spring and then every Christmas season creatively wrapping sign posts in green garland and similar holiday swag. Councilman Joe Whited was dashing off to fetch red bows after this picture was taken.
