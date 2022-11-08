2022-voting-election-wexton--9.jpg

U.S. Rep Jennifer Wexton, the Democratic incumbent in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, met with Rappahannock voters on Election Day, including the family of Sasha Tenenbaum and Jonathan Jacoby. Tenenbaum and Jacoby are residents of Washington D.C. but live part-time in Rappahannock and helped campaign for Wexton.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County voters took to the polls on Tuesday to decide a Congressional contest in the newly joined 10th District and to elect a new mayor in the Town of Washington.

Rappahannock County goes to the polls

1 of 17

Tags

Recommended for you