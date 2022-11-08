U.S. Rep Jennifer Wexton, the Democratic incumbent in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, met with Rappahannock voters on Election Day, including the family of Sasha Tenenbaum and Jonathan Jacoby. Tenenbaum and Jacoby are residents of Washington D.C. but live part-time in Rappahannock and helped campaign for Wexton.
Rappahannock County voters took to the polls on Tuesday to decide a Congressional contest in the newly joined 10th District and to elect a new mayor in the Town of Washington.
On Election Day in Rappahannock County, voters came out to Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department to vote for their preferred congressional candidate — Republican Hung Cao or incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
Because of statewide redistricting that took place earlier this year, Rappahannock County is now a part of Virginia's 10th Congressional District with Fauquier County, Loudoun County, part of Prince William and Fairfax counties, Manassas City and Manassas Park City.
Rappahannock resident Dr. Doug Ward, a former Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, working as an election official in Sperryville. Ward was defeated last year but incumbent Republican state Del. Michael Webert.
Voters gather at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, the Democratic incumbent in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, met with voters on Election Day at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department.
Chairman of the Rappahannock County Republican Committee Terry Dixon stands outside a polling place at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Polling place workers inside of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Voters at Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Election Day, Nov. 8. Seats on the council for the Town of Washington are up for reelection this year, all of which are uncontested races.
