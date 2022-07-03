The front lawn of Avon Hall in Washington was once again the venue for Col. John Bourgeois’s American Festival Concert on Saturday.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Drew Mitchell, left, once again opened up Avon Hall to the community for Saturday's event.
The concert began by playing the national anthems of America and Ukraine.
Col. John Bourgeois conducts his concert band
Mary Ann Kuhn, John Sullivan and Beverly Sullivan
Dwight McNeill and Brian Noyes
Bob Hurley and Heather Wicke
Gay Street Inn owners Deb Harris and Drew Beard
Ted Pellegatta takes in the show
For decades, Col. John Bourgeois played some of the nation’s most iconic tunes for presidents, prime ministers and potentates as director of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. And now for several years, Bourgeois and his concert band have provided Rappahannock County its very own White House-worthy musical celebration on Independence Day weekend, thanks to a small group of supporters.
This tradition continued Saturday in the Town of Washington, as friends, neighbors and visitors brought blankets, chairs and goodies to the lawn of Drew Mitchell’s Avon Hall for a patriotic community picnic. Mother Nature is also apparently a fan, as threatened thunderstorms didn’t materialize.
