For decades, Col. John Bourgeois played some of the nation’s most iconic tunes for presidents, prime ministers and potentates as director of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. And now for several years, Bourgeois and his concert band have provided Rappahannock County its very own White House-worthy musical celebration on Independence Day weekend, thanks to a small group of supporters. 

This tradition continued Saturday in the Town of Washington, as friends, neighbors and visitors brought blankets, chairs and goodies to the lawn of Drew Mitchell’s Avon Hall for a patriotic community picnic. Mother Nature is also apparently a fan, as threatened thunderstorms didn’t materialize.

