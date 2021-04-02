The annual Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby is back this year, after taking a pandemic hiatus in 2020. Rappahannock drivers are busy completing preliminary adjustments to locally sponsored derby cars in preparation of the June 12 championship races.
Pictured here are Sarah and Katie Johnson correcting weight and brake adjustments of their respective cars. Sarah will compete in the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department Super Stock and Katie will proudly drive the Super Stock car sponsored by the Rappahannock County Sheriff. Both drivers attend Wakefield Country Day School.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.