Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.