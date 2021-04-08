“A large crowd of Rappahannock folk gathered together on Red Oak Mountain before sunrise on Easter Sunday. Led in a service of Holy Communion by the Rev.
John Kilgore, MD. of Trinity Episcopal Church, the ecumenical crowd from different Christian traditions was there to worship, to celebrate, and to give thanks for the Resurrection. While masked and being socially distanced, the congregation also was especially grateful for the stunning views, and the opportunity to worship together.” — Kay Wilson
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.