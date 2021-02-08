During the height of this week’s snowstorm, Washington resident Joan Culmer Platt snapped this artistic photograph of a rustic barn door, which upon further look might best be described as a snowscape within a snowscape.
“I love the mountain landscape,” Joan says of the mountain scene the falling snow magically created on the door screen. Neighbor Joanie Ballard likened it to a Blue Ridge snow painting.
