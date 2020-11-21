Business has been brisk this autumn season for Rappahannock’s fruit stand operators, including Roger Jenkins, whose Jenkins Fruit Stand in Sperryville wraps up 39 years in business on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
“Next year is the grand 40! I’m looking forward to it,” remarked Roger, as he welcomed a steady stream of customers to his colorful roadside stand featuring virtually every variety of apple grown in Virginia, pumpkin butter, jams, honey, sorghum — and who can pass up a blue or yellow birdhouse? “Business has really been good this year,” he said. “I think all the COVID stuff is running people out of the cities — they’re spreading out and enjoying the fresh air. The whole fall has been like this.”
