Sperryville woodworker and furniture craftsman Bob Lucking poses with a pair of musical instrument display cabinets at his Old Hollow studio before they're delivered to a client in D.C.
For the photo, Bob borrowed the guitar from its maker, Steve Marquisee of Sperryville, and the dulcimer from local collector John Hallberg, who is in the process of creating a dulcimer museum at the converted Estes Mill.
