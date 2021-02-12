rescue-web.jpg
By John McCaslin

Extensive renovations are just about wrapped up at the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad. “The primary impetus for the renovation was the need to accommodate a new ambulance, which we received in December,” explains SVRS Chief Todd Summers. 

“Our existing bays were too short and fixing that was not feasible without adding a new bay. Along with that work, we decided to renovate the upstairs area to include new public meeting space as well as office space for our volunteers.”

