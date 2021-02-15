On Monday the Headwaters Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to the Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. The grant comes to the schools’ agricultural education program from the Gordon Thornhill Excellence in Youth Foundation Fund, established in memory of one of Rappahannock’s most beloved farmers’ co-op managers.
The FFA chapter will use the grant to purchase a Bovine Injection Simulator. In the top row, Agricultural Education Instructor Michelle Fincham (far left) with the RCPS FFA leadership team. In the bottom row (from left to right) Headwaters Foundation Executive Director Lynnie Genho, Thornhill’s granddaughters Hanna and Maddie Kopjanski, Thornhill’s daughter Melanie Kopjanski, RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley, and Headwaters Foundation Chair Gary Aichele.
