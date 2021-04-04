Young actors perform a scene from “St. George and the Dragon” at the final session of the “Kids’ Drama Club,” a six-week theatre workshop co-sponsored by Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community and Headwaters Foundation.
This summer the two groups will join with Rappahannock County Public Schools to provide free arts enrichment workshops for kids, including chorus, cartooning, smartphone photography, origami, painting, ukulele & drumming, movement and arts & crafts.
