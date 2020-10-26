Your eyes are not deceiving you. Those are vehicles lined up to enter Shenandoah National Park’s Thornton Gap Entrance Station if only for a brief moment this past weekend, as autumn colors abound.
Crowds descending on the park since the COVID-19 pandemic began are breaking records by the tens of thousands. The sun had barely risen Saturday and Sunday and the parking lots of Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon were filled. “It’s wicked,” the park posted. “So turn that car around, and find another hike!”
